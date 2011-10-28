Oct 28 Research In Motion has set up a
facility in Mumbai to help the Indian government carry out
lawful surveillance of its BlackBerry services, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
RIM gave India access to its consumer services, including
its Messenger services, in January this year after authorities
raised security concerns, but said it could not allow monitoring
of its enterprise email.
RIM partly assuaged India by setting up the small Mumbai
facility earlier this year to handle surveillance requests from
India, the WSJ reported.
India can submit the name of a suspect its investigators
want to wiretap, and RIM will return decoded messages for that
individual, as long as it is satisfied the request has legal
authorization, it said.
RIM was not available for comment outside regular Canadian
business hours.
The new facility will handle lawful intercept requests for
consumer services including the BlackBerry Messenger chat
service, the paper said.
India saw the move as a positive step, but would prefer an
arrangement where it has the ability to decode messages itself,
so that it can conduct surveillance without disclosing the names
of suspects to RIM, the Journal reported.
India still has no method to intercept and decode BlackBerry
enterprise email, which is used by corporate customers and
features a higher level of encryption than consumer email and
instant messaging, the report said.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)