LONDON Jan 23 Takeover talk swirled
around Research In Motion on Monday as investors and
analysts pondered whether new Chief Executive Thorsten Heins had
been appointed to lead a turnaround of the struggling phonemaker
or prepare it for sale.
Heins, who joined the Canadian company in 2007, took over
the top job on Saturday when co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim
Balsillie finally bowed to investor pressure and resigned.
They hand over a firm that has lost market share and market
value after being comprehensively outplayed by the likes of
Apple and Google. The group looks badly in
need of a leader that can rejuvenate both the design and
operational sides of the business.
"If there are no meaningful signs of an imminent turnaround
then I think the spotlight will turn back on to the assets that
RIM holds and who they might be attractive to," CCS Insight
analyst Ben Wood told Reuters.
"The annual analyst event in May will now become the focal
point to the unveiling of Thorsten's vision. We know the speed
with which you make strategic changes and implement them is
absolutely critical because the mobile phone business will not
stand still."
On the surface, the former Siemens AG executive appeared to
suggest he would stick to the current strategy, but analysts
expect that to change in the coming months.
RIM's existing product lineup has struggled to compete with
Apple's iPhone and iPad and the slew of large-screen and
powerful devices from Samsung and other manufacturers using
Google's Android operating system.
U.S. WOES
First on the agenda will be a need to improve execution,
with a particular focus in North America where RIM has
haemorrhaged market share after a year marked by product delays
and a botched launch of its PlayBook tablet.
"It takes nine months for a product to get to market once
you have thought about what you want to do," Gartner analyst
Carolina Milanesi told Reuters. "They are looking at at least a
year from a transitional perspective.
"Picking Thorsten is a sign that they haven't quite decided
that (a sale is what) they want to do, so they might give it yet
another shot at looking at the business and trying to come
back".
As the window for a turnaround closes, the clamour from
shareholders for the company to license its technology to third
parties or even sell the business has got louder.
Investors have seized on any rumour of a deal, whether with
Amazon as reported by Reuters in December or with
Samsung last week, as reason to celebrate.
RIM's U.S.-listed shares climbed 4.1 percent to $17.69 in
premarket trade on Monday.
NOKIA IN THE FRAME
Analysts have said that logical buyers for RIM also include
fellow-struggler Nokia, perhaps with support from
Microsoft, and Facebook which is increasingly pushing
its content to users via their mobile phones.
If there is no obvious buyer, Heins does have more immediate
options to add value to the business.
Heins says his most immediate concern was to sell RIM's
current lineup of BlackBerry 7 touchscreen devices, deliver on a
promised software upgrade for its PlayBook tablet computer by
February, and rally RIM's troops to launch the next-generation
BlackBerry 10 phones later this year.
In the longer term, Heins, previously one of RIM's chief
operating officers, said he would push for more rigorous product
development and place greater emphasis on executing on the
company's marketing and development plans.
RIM could also license its software or integrate its email
package, a strategy that many analysts and investors have
thought the company might pursue. Heins said it would be wrong
to focus on that option but said he would be open to discussions
of that nature.
The analysts also welcomed the fact that Lazaridis was
staying with the company, as the shift ends the two-decade long
partnership of Lazaridis and Balsillie atop the once pioneering
technology company.
The pair together built Lazaridis' 1985 start-up into a
global business. Both men, also two of RIM's three largest
shareholders with more than 5 percent each, will remain board
members while Lazaridis will stay on as the head of a newly
created innovation committee.
"RIM have had big challenges in the past and they succeeded
in moving from a corporate product to be also a consumer
product, to get a foot in the consumer market and very few
people expected them to do that," Consultant John Strand said.
"Now they have to reinvent themselves again."
(Editing by Andrew Callus)