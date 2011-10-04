TORONTO Oct 4 Shares of Research In Motion
RIM.TO jumped nearly 10 percent Tuesday morning on talk that
it had hired an investment bank, reviving speculation that the
BlackBerry maker could become a takeover target.
"There's talk that they've retained an investment bank for
strategic options," a source at a New York trading desk who did
not want to be identified said. The source expressed doubt
about the veracity of the speculation.
"When you start hearing things being floated on a regular
basis, that's unsubstantiated, I get a little more concerned
that it's just somebody who's long this thing and is trying
desperately to pump it up," the source said, referring to a
long position in the stock, or a bet that it will rise.
RIM declined immediate comment on the speculation about an
investment bank.
The stock had settled somewhat by midday but was still up
more 3 percent at $21.11 on the Nasdaq in a broadly positive
market. [.N] Earlier it had risen as much as 9.7 percent.
RIM's shares jumped last week on chatter that activist
investor Carl Icahn had taken an interest in the Canadian
smartphone maker and would use the position to agitate for
change at the company. [ID:nS1E78Q0NL]
RIM's shares have sagged more than 60 percent this year
amid a series of profit warnings and a botched launch and
dismal sales of its PlayBook tablet computer.
