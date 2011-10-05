TORONTO Oct 5 Shares of Research In Motion RIM.TO jumped more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning on takeover speculation a day after the BlackBerry maker fell below $20 for the first time in almost six years.

The stock jumped $2.95 to $23.95 on the Nasdaq RIMM.O by 11 a.m., with a market report from British newspaper The Independent citing unsubstantiated talk that Vodafone (VOD.L) could consider buying RIM. tinyurl.com/3namv77

RIM's stock had jumped nearly 10 percent on Tuesday on speculation it had hired an investment bank, before retracting and then clawing back some gains after Apple's new iPhone launch event failed to impress investors. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)