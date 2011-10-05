KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
TORONTO Oct 5 Shares of Research In Motion RIM.TO jumped more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning on takeover speculation a day after the BlackBerry maker fell below $20 for the first time in almost six years.
The stock jumped $2.95 to $23.95 on the Nasdaq RIMM.O by 11 a.m., with a market report from British newspaper The Independent citing unsubstantiated talk that Vodafone (VOD.L) could consider buying RIM. tinyurl.com/3namv77
RIM's stock had jumped nearly 10 percent on Tuesday on speculation it had hired an investment bank, before retracting and then clawing back some gains after Apple's new iPhone launch event failed to impress investors. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.