* No email, calendar, Android apps until February
* BlackBerry Messenger won't appear until a later update
* Research In Motion's stumble is latest in a long line
* RIM shares drop 6 pct by midday
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 26 Research In Motion RIM.TO
RIMM.O won't upgrade the software for its much-maligned
PlayBook tablet computer until February, months behind
schedule, and the new version still won't feature the popular
BlackBerry Messenger application.
Shares of RIM dropped more than 6 percent on Wednesday as
investors digested the latest in a string of disappointments as
RIM struggles to compete with Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
category-defining iPad tablet.
"Management is under enormous pressure to deliver...so they
articulate their plans as best they know them," Charter Equity
analyst Edward Snyder said. "But the problem with the company
and the reason they're on this downward slide is because they
can't execute."
The Canadian company that makes the BlackBerry introduced
the PlayBook last April. But technology writers, financial
analysts and consumers alike scorned the tablet because it
could not handle the in-built email, calendar and contact
applications that made BlackBerry a household name.
At the time of the launch, RIM said it would add email and
other features within 60 days. It later pushed that deadline
back to the summer months and then to October.
The latest delay was announced on RIM's official blog late
Tuesday.
"As much as we'd love to have it in your hands today, we've
made the difficult decision to wait to launch BlackBerry
PlayBook OS 2.0 until we are confident we have fully met the
expectations of our developers, enterprise customers and
end-users," wrote David Smith, a senior vice-president for the
PlayBook.
BBM DELAYED
Insiders and close watchers of the company say RIM may have
hit roadblocks getting the PlayBook's operating system to link
with RIM's secure servers and data centers, which push email
and other data to users via carrier networks.
The PlayBook is RIM's first experience with the QNX
operating system it bought last year, and a lack of familiarity
among RIM's engineers and developers would have made
sign-posting progress difficult, Charter Equity's Snyder said.
"When you're out on the edge it's very hard to do. This is
one of the reasons why Apple doesn't talk about anything. ...
They don't miss deadlines because they don't give you any."
Presumably RIM expects to have solved any email issues
before the February launch of the upgrade.
The new version may also quell complaints that too few apps
were available to run on the original PlayBook. RIM said the
update would allow developers working with Google's Android
software to move their games and other content onto the new
PlayBook platform.
But the upgrade won't incorporate BlackBerry Messenger, an
instant messaging service known as BBM. The free service has
made the BlackBerry popular with young users, particularly
those in emerging markets.
"We are committed to developing a seamless BBM solution ...
and we're still working on it," Smith said.
RIM provided no reason for the BBM delay but pointed out
that BlackBerry smartphone users could still use a bridge
function to run BBM and other features on the larger PlayBook
screen.
Shares of RIM dropped 5.3 percent to $21.08 on the Nasdaq
by early afternoon. Its stock has tumbled some 60 percent this
year after a series of profit warnings, product missteps and a
sharp drop in market share.
LATEST SETBACK
The PlayBook highlights RIM's recent struggle to field
products that match the technical specifications and consumer
appeal of Apple's iPhone and iPad, as well as devices powered
by Android.
The latest setback comes just two weeks after a global
outage that knocked out service for tens of millions of
BlackBerry users across five continents. The disruption was a
blow to RIM's reputation for reliability at time when many its
core business customers are beginning to follow the consumer
side of the market into the Apple camp. [ID:nN1E79C0LF]
"Following prior product and software delays and the recent
outage, this represents another execution stumble," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Mike Abramsky wrote in a note to clients,
referring to the PlayBook upgrade delay.
A week after the outage, RIM announced plans to introduce
BBX, which merges its separate smartphone and tablet operating
systems, but it has not said when either smartphones or tablets
running the software would go on sale. [ID:nN1E79H0ZF]
The PlayBook upgrade that RIM now expects by February would
serve as a stop-gap ahead of tablets incorporating BBX. The
move is the tablet equivalent of a batch of touchscreen
BlackBerrys launched in August.
The announcement late on Tuesday could mean the launch of
BBX-equipped devices in both categories might face further
delays, a potential setback to RIM's hopes to reverse its
market share losses. As of now, RIM has no firm deadline, only
saying BBX is due out sometime next year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Maneesha Tiwari
in Bangalore; editing by Frank McGurty)