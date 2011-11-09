* RIM says no system-wide outage
* Users in Europe, Mideast, India, Africa report delays
(Adds RIM statement)
Nov 9 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion
RIM.TO RIMM.O is investigating reports some users are
experiencing delays, but it said on Wednesday that it is not
fighting a outage similar to the one that took down its service
for four days last month.
"We're getting reports that some users are experiencing
delays. We're investigating and will update you ASAP," the
company said on its official Twitter account.
A company spokeswoman later added: "There is no system-wide
outage. However we are investigating reports that some users in
EMEIA have experienced delays," referring to Europe, the Middle
East, India and Africa.
Last month, a failure in RIM's unique server architecture,
which compresses and encrypts mobile data, cut off email,
Internet and messaging service for millions of BlackBerry users
across five continents for up to four days. [ID:nN1E79C0LF]
That fault occurred in a facility in England, initially
affecting Europe and surrounding regions before spreading to
North and South America.
RIM's stock fell more than 4 percent to close at $18.05 in
regular Nasdaq trade, its lowest close since August 2004. Stock
markets generally had sharp declines on Wednesday.
The stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far this
year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)