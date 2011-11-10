* RIM says no system-wide outage; problem later fixed
* Users in Europe, Mideast, India, Africa report delays
(Adds RIM statement on normal operations)
Nov 9 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion
RIM.TORIMM.O was investigating reports some users
experienced delays, but said on Wednesday it was not fighting
an outage similar to the one that took down its service for
four days last month.
"We're getting reports that some users are experiencing
delays. We're investigating and will update you ASAP," the
company said on its official Twitter account.
A company spokeswoman added: "There is no system-wide
outage. However, we are investigating reports that some users
in EMEIA have experienced delays," referring to Europe, the
Middle East, India and Africa.
Later on Wednesday, the company said BlackBerry services
"are currently operating normally" in those regions.
Last month, a failure in RIM's unique server architecture,
which compresses and encrypts mobile data, cut off email,
Internet and messaging service for millions of BlackBerry users
across five continents for up to four days. [ID:nN1E79C0LF]
That fault occurred in a facility in England, initially
affecting Europe and surrounding regions before spreading to
North and South America.
RIM's stock fell more than 4 percent to close at $18.05 in
regular Nasdaq trading, its lowest close since August 2004.
Stock markets generally had sharp declines on Wednesday.
The stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far this
year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway and
Andre Grenon)