TORONTO, Sept 15 Research In Motion RIM.TO
RIMM.O is set to report sharply lower earnings and revenue
after markets close on Thursday, as a raft of new BlackBerry
smartphones arrived only late in the quarter.
But investors - forewarned about the dismal quarter - will
zoom in on the Canadian smartphone and tablet computer maker's
outlook for the current quarter, which is expected to provide
some relief despite tough competition.
RIM will be hoping that upgraded, touchscreen versions of
its existing Bold, Torch and Curve smartphones, plus a
Torch-branded touchscreen-only device, will resonate with
consumers used to the style made popular by Apple's (AAPL.O)
iPhone and adopted by companies such as Samsung (005930.KS) and
HTC (2498.TW) using Google's (GOOG.O) Android software.
RIM's challenge will likely be complicated by the
anticipated launch of a new iPhone and furious competition
among Android-based devices pushing into ever-cheaper
territory.
"Even if a viable product surfaces, gaining ground against
entrenched iPhone and Android platforms won't be easy," said
Charter Equity analyst Ed Snyder.
He said RIM's traditional base of corporate customers could
be interested in the upgrades "but they won't be enough to
offset a dying handset business."
RIM's PlayBook tablet, which was rolled out globally in the
quarter after a tepid North American launch in April, is not
expected to make a major splash until it can email seamlessly
and has its long-promised ability to run Android applications.
Analysts, on average, expect RIM to have shipped around
600,000 PlayBooks in the three months to Aug. 27 and less than
12 million BlackBerrys, which would be a second straight
quarterly decline.
BlackBerry shipments are expected to rise to over 14
million in the current quarter as the new models get better
established.
RIM is expected to earn 87 cents a share on revenue of
$4.47 billion for the second quarter, analysts say, bouncing
back to $1.36 a share on revenue of $5.27 billion in the
current quarter. In the second quarter a year ago RIM made
$1.46 a share on revenue of $4.62 billion.
