Sept 20 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion
RIM.TO RIMM.O must launch innovative devices on schedule
and offer credible earnings forecasts to win back the trust of
investors made wary by its missteps, an analyst said on
Tuesday.
In a note to clients, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike
Abramsky cut his price target on RIM shares to $29 from $35 and
slashed his estimate for earnings per share for the current
fiscal year by 11 percent, and for the next fiscal year by
almost 19 percent.
RIM shares lost more than 4 percent to close at $22.73 on
the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Abramsky said RIM remains a potential buyout target due to
its proprietary messaging services, global subscriber base and
strong patent portfolio. He valued a takeout at $30 a share and
named Microsoft, Cisco, IBM and Nokia as possible buyers.
An activist investor, Jaguar Financial, is talking to some
of RIM's major shareholders about plans to empower RIM's board
to look at options including spinning off patents or selling
the entire company.
Abramsky's share-price target is still well above RIM's
current share price, but the change moves RBC below the $31
average forecast of analysts. Analysts' forecasts for the share
price range from a low of $18 to a high of $75.
In February, RIM shares changed hands for as much as $70,
but the stock has slumped after a series of profit warnings,
coupled with the botched launch of its PlayBook tablet
computer, a competitor to Apple's iPad.
RBC's earnings per share estimates for RIM of $4.95 for
fiscal 2012 and $5 for 2013 are about 10 cents a share higher
than the average analyst estimate.
RIM said last week it now expects to reach only the low end
of its previous forecast for earnings per share in fiscal 2012,
which ends in March next year. The company had forecast
earnings of $5.25 to $6 a share.
Urging RIM's board to take a more active role in overseeing
management decisions as the company brings in new products,
Abramsky said RIM's products and software have not been
competitive for years.
The company once dominated the smartphone industry with
business-friendly devices, but it has struggled as Apple's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and later Google's (GOOG.O) Android software
have gained market share, particularly in the United States.
Abramsky said the BlackBerry maker has lost credibility
with investors by retracting and missing its own forecasts.
RIM reported dismal second-quarter earnings last Thursday,
sending its shares sharply lower. It shipped far fewer
BlackBerry smartphones and PlayBook tablets in the quarter than
either the company or analysts had forecast. [ID:nS1E78E1MR]
In a detailed earnings filing published on Monday, RIM said
U.S. sales in the quarter were halved from a year earlier to
$1.1 billion, while sales outside the United States, Canada and
Britain rose 38 percent to $2.3 billion.
RIM's global sales excluding the United States, Canada and
Britain rose between 88 and 128 percent on an annual basis in
each of the previous four quarters.
Abramsky said RIM still has a chance to turn its fortunes
around based on a sizable subscriber base of 70 million,
support from carriers as an alternative to Apple and Android,
global growth, and a strong patent portfolio.
RIM has launched a string of refreshed phones on its
existing software and plans to launch another batch early next
year using the QNX software found in the PlayBook.
It is expected to debut long-awaited PlayBook features
including an Android app player as well as email, calendar and
other functions long associated with the BlackBerry at a
developers' conference in October.
Moving to the powerful QNX platform gives RIM a chance to
make its software competitive, but discarding its existing
operating system forces developers that build applications for
it to change the way they operate.
"Four years after iPhone launched, RIM still hasn't
launched competitive smartphone innovations or addressed its
'app gap'," Abramsky wrote.
Abramsky said RIM had "lost the app battle and developer
interest in BlackBerry has significantly diminished" making its
successful emulation of Android all the more vital.
RBC said that although RIM trades at only four times its
fiscal 2011 earnings, it does not expect that valuation to
improve until RIM addresses its credibility gap.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; editing by Peter
Galloway and Janet Guttsman)