By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 29
RIMM.TO is introducing a software tool giving corporate
customers the option of linking employees' personal iPhones to
the BlackBerry network without compromising security.
The move, announced on Tuesday, acknowledges the deep
inroads made by Apple and Google's Android devices in the
global smartphone market, especially among younger users.
It is also a first, tentative step by RIM to offer its
network services independently of BlackBerry devices, which
have been losing ground to sleeker rivals.
Success with the strategy would likely help RIM defend its
turf as the primary handler of mobile devices in the
workplace.
"It's not an admission of guilt - it's a necessary evil,"
Suquehanna analyst Jeff Fidacaro said.
RIM's often-volatile stock jumped more than 8 percent to
$17.82 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
Even so, the shares are still down more than 70 percent
this year following a string of delayed or botched product
launches and disappointing quarterly results.
RIM's BlackBerry was for years the preferred device for
businesses and government agencies, who treasured its encrypted
data and distributed the device to millions of workers needing
secure, round-the-clock email access.
But many workers now prefer using their own Apple and
Android-powered devices to access corporate emails, raising
security questions for corporations that RIM hopes to address
with the new software.
"While a positive step, the larger challenges remain RIM's
need to narrow competitive gaps in its handsets," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Mike Abramsky wrote in a note to clients,
pointing out RIM's software deficiencies and limited content
and applications available on its devices.
RIM's slice of the lucrative U.S. smartphone market fell to
9 percent in the third quarter, down from 24 percent a year
earlier, according to research firm Canalys. Globally, the
report placed RIM in fifth place, with 10 percent market share,
compared with 15 percent a year earlier.
DUE BY LATE MARCH
In Tuesday's announcement, the Canadian company said it
would launch its new Mobile Fusion device management software
by late March. It will allow corporate information technology
staff to set and monitor rules for passwords, apps and software
on a range of devices, including Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and
iPhone, and smartphones using Google's (GOOG.O) Android
operating system.
A company can remotely lock or wipe a lost or stolen
device, a key selling point for security-conscious corporations
that may have been wary of shifting away from the BlackBerry.
"What our enterprise customers are looking for, and the
opportunity for us, is to become the de facto platform," Alan
Panezic, RIM's vice-president for enterprise product
management, said in an interview ahead of the announcement.
"We will take full advantage of whatever security
capabilities are provided by the core operating system. We're
not going to hold that back in any way, shape or form."
Mobile Fusion will sit next to existing BlackBerry
Enterprise Servers, or BES, behind corporate firewalls.
Panezic said the software will manage RIM's PlayBook
independently from a BlackBerry after the tablet - which has
yet to gain traction with either businesses or consumers -
receives a long-awaited software upgrade, due in February.
He declined to give any pricing details for the Fusion
service, but said it would be competitive with rivals.
"It will help stem the tide of those companies that may
have considered eliminating their BES but it won't help sell
more phones," said Gartner analyst Phillip Redman. "That's what
they really need to do."
"RATTLE SOME CAGES"
RIM has recently launched touchscreen devices using its
legacy BlackBerry operating system as it works to put the QNX
software powering the PlayBook on to a new generation of phones
from early next year.
The new software follows on from RIM's acquisition of
device management company Ubitexx, which RIM announced in May.
Smaller companies such as Good Technology, MobileIron and
BoxTone already offer device management as companies fret about
leakage of sensitive commercial information via their workers'
personal, non-BlackBerry devices.
"This will definitely rattle some cages" among smaller
companies that filled a niche by securing and managing iPhones
and other non-BlackBerry devices for corporations, Forrester
analyst Christian Kane said.
Panezic said customers had requested a solution to handle
Apple and Android devices, but RIM would consider adding
support for other systems, such as Microsoft's Windows Phone,
if there was enough demand.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Frank McGurty)