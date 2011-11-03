(Corrects paragraph 3 to show the outage happened last month, not earlier this month)

NEW DELHI Nov 3 BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion's Indian unit said on Thursday its managing director Frenny Bawa will leave the company to pursue other interests, but did not specify an effective date.

RIM has been buffeted by demands from governments including India for access to secure BlackBerry communication. Earlier this year, it gave India access to its consumer services, including its Messenger services but said it could not allow monitoring of its enterprise email.

Last month, a four-day service outage has cast a shadow over BlackBerry's reputation in India, one of the smartphone maker's few growing markets, where the frustration of hundreds of thousands of users could mean a chance for its rivals to gain ground.

More than a million people use BlackBerry in India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market. RIM has established a strong, but not dominant, foothold in the price-sensitive market thanks largely to its cheap models. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Jon Loades-Carter)