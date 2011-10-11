TORONTO Oct 11 An activist shareholder in Research In Motion RIM.TO said owners of at least 8 percent of the BlackBerry maker's stock supported calls for a sale of the company or at least a radical corporate reshuffling.

Jaguar Financial Corp said it hoped to raise the percentage of stock it represents in RIM even further as talks with additional institutional shareholders bear fruit.

"Our supportive shareholders approve Jaguar's plan to negotiate, at this point in time, changes in governance and the pursuit of a value creation transaction," Jaguar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vic Alboini told Reuters. (Reporting by Pav Jordan and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)