TORONTO, July 11 The head of Research In Motion
Ltd's Australian and New Zealand operations has
stepped down just months after being promoted to the job,
becoming the latest senior executive to depart since Thorsten
Heins took over as the BlackBerry maker's CEO.
Ray Gillenwater left RIM to pursue other interests, RIM said
in a statement on Wednesday. Matthew Ball, who joined the
company a year ago to manage its Australian marketing efforts,
has replaced him.
During Ball's tenure as marketing chief, RIM admitted it was
behind a publicity stunt in April in which black-clad protesters
chanted "wake up" outside an Apple Inc retail store in
Sydney.
RIM is quietly cleaning out layers of management under
Heins, who himself replaced longtime co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and
Jim Balsillie in January.
RIM's stock has fallen more than 70 percent in the past year
as customers abandon the BlackBerry in favor of Apple's iPhone
and a slew of devices using Google Inc's Android
software.
Gillenwater was promoted to managing director of RIM in
Australia in April after long-serving country head Adele
Beachley left in February.
He had previously worked in less senior roles at RIM in the
Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia, according to his LinkedIn
profile.
RIM, based in Waterloo, Ontario, is cutting 5,000 jobs, or
almost a third of its workforce, as it seeks to save $1 billion
this year.
A steady stream of senior staff has left RIM in recent
months, including its chief legal officer, head of global sales,
a chief operating officer and the head of software.
Mid-level executives responsible for the BlackBerry platform
and the BlackBerry Messenger instant messaging service have also
left. The head of RIM's India unit left in November.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Frank
McGurty)