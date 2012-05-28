TORONTO May 28 The top lawyer at Research In
Motion Ltd has resigned and will soon leave the
struggling BlackBerry maker, RIM said on Monday, joining a
parade of long-time company executives to depart since Thorsten
Heins took over as CEO earlier this year.
The loss of Chief Legal Officer Karima Bawa - who litigated
numerous patent disputes and helped write many of RIM's
commercial deals - follows the resignation of RIM's head of
global sales, Patrick Spence, last week.
RIM said Bawa was in discussion with RIM about her intention
to retire for some time, and planned to stay on to support the
hiring and transition of a replacement.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto)