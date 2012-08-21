* Previous director promoted to regional role
* Several management changes at RIM in recent months
Aug 21 Research In Motion Ltd has
selected a new managing director for its United Kingdom and
Ireland business, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, in
the latest in a series of management changes under new CEO
Thorsten Heins.
Rob Orr, a vice president with the company's Europe, Middle
East and Africa region, will take over as of September 1,
replacing Stephen Bates. Bates will become regional managing
director for Europe, a new position.
The move is the latest in a string of changes at the
BlackBerry maker since Thorsten Heins replaced longtime co-CEOs
Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie in January.
A steady stream of senior staff have left the Waterloo,
Ontario-based company in recent months, including its chief
legal officer, head of global sales, a chief operating officer
and its head of software.
In July, the head of the company's Australian and New
Zealand operations stepped down just months after being promoted
to the job.
RIM's devices have lost ground to Apple Inc's
iPhone and a range of smartphones that run on Google Inc's
Android software, and shares are down more than 50
percent this year to date.
The company plans to launch its next-generation line of
smartphones running a new BlackBerry 10 operating system early
next year.