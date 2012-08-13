Aug 13 Research In Motion Ltd will soon be ready to license its new BlackBerry 10 operating system to other manufacturers, according to a report on Monday.

The new platform is in the final stages of testing, and RIM is now considering how other companies may be able to use it in a range of products, Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins told Bloomberg News.

"QNX is already licensed across the automotive sector -- we could do that with BB10 if we chose to," Heins said in New York. "The platform can be licensed."

Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM, whose BlackBerry devices have lost ground to rivals like Apple Inc's iPhone and a range of devices that run on Google Inc's Android software, is set to launch its own line of devices that run on BB10 in the first quarter of 2013.