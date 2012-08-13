Aug 13 Research In Motion Ltd
will soon be ready to license its new BlackBerry 10 operating
system to other manufacturers, according to a report on Monday.
The new platform is in the final stages of testing, and RIM
is now considering how other companies may be able to use it in
a range of products, Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins told
Bloomberg News.
"QNX is already licensed across the automotive sector -- we
could do that with BB10 if we chose to," Heins said in New York.
"The platform can be licensed."
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM, whose BlackBerry devices have
lost ground to rivals like Apple Inc's iPhone and a
range of devices that run on Google Inc's Android
software, is set to launch its own line of devices that run on
BB10 in the first quarter of 2013.