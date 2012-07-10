UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10 Research In Motion Ltd's slate of directors was re-elected at the BlackBerry maker's annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairwoman Barbara Stymiest said.
The preliminary results showed that a significant portion of votes were withheld, including 19 percent of votes withheld for former co-CEO Mike Lazaridis. John Richardson, from whom proxy firm Glass Lewis had advised investors to withhold votes, had 30 percent of votes withheld. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source