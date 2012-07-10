WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10 Research In Motion Ltd's slate of directors was re-elected at the BlackBerry maker's annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairwoman Barbara Stymiest said.

The preliminary results showed that a significant portion of votes were withheld, including 19 percent of votes withheld for former co-CEO Mike Lazaridis. John Richardson, from whom proxy firm Glass Lewis had advised investors to withhold votes, had 30 percent of votes withheld. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)