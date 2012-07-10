WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10 Research In Motion Ltd's strategic review is focused on turning around the BlackBerry maker with a streamlined product portfolio focused on the company's strengths, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that RIM will likely suffer lower average selling prices and declining service revenue this year as it pushes to sell legacy BlackBerry 7 devices that have struggled to compete with flashier iPhones from Apple Inc and Android devices using Google Inc's software.

