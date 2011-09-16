Sept 16 Research In Motion's RIM.TO
BlackBerry Messenger service was disrupted by an apparent
service outage on Friday, adding a further headache as the
company reels from a dismal earnings report.
The messenging service, popularly known as BBM, has proved
a strong selling point as RIM expands beyond its corporate base
to a younger audience and into emerging markets.
The Canadian company said via Twitter that it was aware of
some customers in Canada and Latin America reporting issues
with the service. Support teams were investigating, it said.
A Reuters correspondent in Bogota received this text
message from Colombian operator Comcel: "Esteemed user,
BlackBerry informs us that the chat service is unstable at the
international level. We will advise you when it has been
re-established."
A RIM spokeswoman and Spanish operator Telefonica's
Colombian unit did not immediate respond to requests for
comment.
A correspondent in Venezuela said the service was not
working at all on his device, while service was also reported
as spotty in Argentina.
Messages were delivered successfully from the United States
to Nigeria and Britain, while messages sent from Canada to
India, the Middle East and Australia were not delivered.
RIM runs its own network infrastructure, enabling it to
encrypt, compress and push data to BlackBerry devices via a
cellular network.
Shares of RIM sunk 20 percent on Friday, after the company
posted a sharp drop in quarterly profit, painted a dismal
picture for the current quarter and said it now expects to
reach only the lower end of an already reduced full-year
outlook. [ID:nS1E78E1MR]
