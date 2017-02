NEW YORK/TORONTO Aug 18 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO is close to rolling out its own music streaming service that will work across its mobile devices, according to three people familiar with its plans.

The new service is likely part of an attempt by RIM to beef up its BlackBerry Messenger service as it seeks to compete with the mobile media platform strengths of rival Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and of Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android.

RIM is currently in late- stage negotiations with the major labels which including Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA) Universal Music Group, Sony Corp's (6758.T) Sony Music, Warner Music Group and EMI Group. The new service is expected to be announced by Labor Day in the United States, Sept. 5.

A spokesperson for RIM was not immediately available. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke in New York and Alastair Sharp in Toronto, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)