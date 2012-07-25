July 25 Research in Motion's BlackBerry users
can no longer use the official New York Times app to read news
stories over their devices, in a fresh blow to the maker of the
smartphone once considered an essential tool for business
professionals.
New York Times Co, which publishes the prestigious
newspaper, said on its website it had stopped supporting its
applications for BlackBerry and the Palm Pre as of Monday,
meaning the apps will no longer download news stories.
BlackBerry users can still read the paper over their phones
via the New York Times website.
"Currently, our mobile website offers a more complete New
York Times experience than the NYTimes app native to your
device," said the notice.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)