TORONTO, June 7 BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion Ltd will no longer produce the cheapest
version of its poorly selling PlayBook tablet, but it said it
remains committed to a tablet computer market it has struggled
to break into.
RIM said it would phase out the 16 GB model of the PlayBook
once stock currently with retailers is depleted. The company
will continue to produce 32 and 64 GB versions of the device,
which can hold more music, video and other content and which
likely boast better margins.
RIM sold the 16 GB version for $199, while the 32 GB and 64
GB models are priced at $249 and $299.
The device is strategically important for RIM as it is the
first product to use the QNX operating system RIM will move onto
its future phones. RIM wants software developers to build
PlayBook applications that could then populate an app store for
the phones due later this year, but has had limited success.
The PlayBook was widely criticized at launch more than a
year ago for lacking basic features such as email, and it has
failed to wow consumers despite sharply discounted pricing and a
major software upgrade.
"We continue to remain committed to the tablet space and the
32 GB and 64 GB models of the BlackBerry PlayBook continue to be
available from our distributors and retailers around the world,"
RIM said.
RIM sold more than half a million PlayBooks in the three
months to early March, while market-leader Apple Inc
sold 11.8 million iPads in its quarter to late March.
Apple sells 16, 32 and 64 GB versions of the iPad.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Janet Guttsman)