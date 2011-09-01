TORONTO, Sept 1 Big box retailer Best Buy (BBY.N) slashed $150 off the U.S. price tag for the largest-memory version of Research In Motion's RIM.TO PlayBook tablet computer in the United States.

The 7-inch PlayBook launched in April to scathing reviews that it was not ready, as it can only connect to RIM's servers for corporate systems such as email via a BlackBerry smartphone. [ID:nN19146402]

The 64 GB version, previously selling for $700, was advertised at $549.99 on Best Buy's website on Thursday. bit.ly/neXYJBb.

Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad still dominates the tablet computer market.

RIM said in June it had shipped 500,000 PlayBooks. Apple has sold close to 30 million iPads, whose prices start at about $500. Apple launched the iPad early last year, and spawned a string of copycat devices, .

Current versions of the PlayBook cannot connect to cellular networks, giving carriers little incentive to promote them. RIM is expected to launch cellular-enabled PlayBooks soon.

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) has killed off its TouchPad tablet, but will produce one last run after a sales frenzy caused by its price cut for the device to $99 from $399 and $499. [ID:nN1E77T222] (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Janet Guttsman)