June 29 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday that Research In Motion is important to both Canada and the world, but that any steps to help the beleaguered smartphone maker would have to be taken by the company itself.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call from Ireland on Friday, Flaherty also said he did not know of any takeover proposals for the company, but said any bid would be reviewed by the government.

RIM has suffered shrinking demand for its once-dominant BlackBerry smartphones. On Thursday the company delayed the make-or-break launch of its next-generation BlackBerry 10 as it announced an unexpectedly steep quarterly operating loss and laid off about 30 percent of its workforce. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)