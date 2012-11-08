TORONTO Nov 8 Research In Motion Ltd
said on Thursday it has won a much-coveted U.S.
government security clearance for its yet-to-be launched
platform for BlackBerry 10 devices that are expected to hit
store shelves in the first quarter of 2013.
The company said its BlackBerry 10 platform has received the
FIPS 140-2 certification, which would allow government agencies
to deploy the devices, along with the new enterprise management
platform to run the devices, as soon as the new smartphones are
launched.
RIM, a one-time pioneer in the smartphone industry, has seen
its fortunes fade in recent years as nimbler rivals such as
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co have
taken the game away from RIM with faster and snazzier devices.
RIM's fate now depends almost entirely on the long-awaited line
of so-called BB 10 devices.
Last month, RIM said it had begun carrier tests on the new
line of devices, which the company hopes will help it regain
some of the market share it has ceded to the likes of Apple's
iPhone and a slew of other devices that run on Google Inc's
Android operating system.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said this is the first
time BlackBerry products have been FIPS certified ahead of
launch.
"Achieving FIPS certification for an entirely new platform
in a very short period of time, and before launch, is quite
remarkable," RIM's head of security certifications, David
MacFarlane, said in a statement.
FIPS certification, which is given by the National Institute
of Standards and Technology, is one of the minimum criteria that
is required for products used by U.S. government agencies and
regulated industries that collect, store, transfer, share and
disseminate sensitive information.
The stamp of approval gives confidence to security-conscious
organizations - including some of RIM's top clients like U.S.
and Canadian government agencies - that the data stored on
smartphones running BlackBerry 10 can be properly secured and
encrypted.
RIM promises that BlackBerry 10 will deliver a better user
experience, along with the ability to separately manage both
one's corporate and personal data on the same device.