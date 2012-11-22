* National Bank analyst raises price target on stock
* Brokerage firm also boosts its FY2014 shipment forecast
* RIM's Toronto-listed shares jump more than 17 pct
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Nov 22 Shares of Research In Motion Ltd
surged 17.3 percent in Toronto on Thursday on
rising optimism around RIM's soon-to-be-launched BlackBerry 10
devices that will vie against Apple's iPhone and
Android-based smartphones.
The rally in RIM shares was sparked by National Bank analyst
Kris Thompson, who boosted his price target on RIM shares to $15
from $12. Thompson believes that there is more money to be made
in the stock ahead of the early 2013 launch of the make-or-break
new line of devices.
It was the second vote of confidence this week for the
Canadian company, which has struggled to compete with the iPhone
and with devices running on Google's market-leading
Android operating system. On Tuesday, Jefferies & Co analyst
Peter Misek, who has been one of RIM's most influential critics,
raised his rating and price target on the stock.
RIM shares, which have now risen in the last seven straight
trading sessions, rose to their highest level since May on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday and ended the day at C$12.
The U.S. market, where trade volumes usually top those in
Toronto, was closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
It was the biggest percentage gain in the stock since April
2009, when RIM shares rallied after the company's results topped
market expectations.
Thompson, who has an "outperform" rating on RIM stock, said
he raised his price target due partly to the "positive sentiment
building in the industry" ahead of BB10's launch.
"The new management team is executing by maintaining the
BlackBerry subscriber base, managing costs and cash, and
seemingly readying a February 2013 BB10 global platform launch,"
he said in a note to clients.
Earlier this week, Misek said a favorable reaction from
telecom carriers to the new devices and the BB10 operating
system that runs them was behind his decision to lift his rating
and price target on RIM.
The BlackBerry maker, a smartphone pioneer, hopes BB10 will
rescue it from a prolonged slump. RIM shares peaked at over $148
in 2008 before diving more than 90 percent.
The stock is up more than 90 percent in the past two months
as the launch date for the BB10 devices nears. The stock has now
enjoyed seven straight days of gains.
RIM promises its new devices will be faster and smoother
than previous smartphones, and will have a large catalog of
applications, which are crucial to the success of any new line
of smartphones.
Thompson said he now expects RIM to ship about 35.5 million
devices in fiscal 2014, up from an earlier estimate of 31.6
million. RIM, whose sales slump has been particularly pronounced
in North America, shipped 7.4 million devices in its most recent
quarter, ended Sept. 1.
RIM has said it plans to roll out a touchscreen version of
its BB10 smartphone initially. Phones with the mini QWERTY
keyboards that many long-time BlackBerry users rave about will
come a few weeks later, while lower-end versions of both devices
will be launched later in the year.
"The shipments boost reflects about one more month of BB10
product availability plus a little extra for the positive
sentiment building in the industry from our discussions,"
Thompson said.
Analysts had expected the new devices to go on sale in
March. But RIM said earlier this month it plans to launch them
on Jan 30, leading many to speculate they will hit store shelves
around mid-February.
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins told Reuters last week he is
confident that the new BB10s will provide RIM with a framework
for growth over the next decade.
Earlier this month, the new platform and devices won U.S.
government security clearance, which would allow both U.S. and
Canadian government agencies to deploy the new smartphones as
soon as they are available.
