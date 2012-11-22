* National Bank analyst raises price target on stock
* Brokerage firm also boost FY2014 shipment numbers
* RIM's Toronto-listed shares jump more than 11 pct
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Nov 22 Shares of Research In Motion Ltd
surged more than 11 percent in Toronto on
Thursday, after an analyst raised his price target on the stock,
citing "positive sentiment building in the industry" ahead of
the launch of BlackBerry 10.
National Bank Financial analyst Kris Thompson boosted his
price target on shares of the embattled BlackBerry maker to $15
from $12. Thompson argues there is more money to be made in the
stock, ahead of the early 2013 launch of RIM's make-or-break new
line of devices powered by its BlackBerry 10 operating system.
Shares in RIM, by far the most actively traded stock on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, jumped C$1.19 to C$11.42 in
early trading.
"The new management team is executing by maintaining the
BlackBerry subscriber base, managing costs and cash, and
seemingly readying a February 2013 BB10 global platform launch,"
said Thompson in a note to clients.
The latest vote of confidence comes just days after one of
RIM's most influential critics raised his rating on the stock.
RIM hopes BB10 smartphones will help claw back market share
it has lost in recent years to Apple Inc's iPhone and
devices that run on Google Inc's Android operating
system.
The BlackBerry maker - a one-time pioneer in the smartphone
industry - has been for months enveloped in a wave of negative
sentiment, as its aging line-up of devices has lost ground to
faster and sleeker devices.
In recent weeks however, positive feedback around RIM's new
line of devices, has begun to lift some of the deep pessimism
surrounding the stock.
RIM promises its new devices will be faster and smoother and
have a large catalog of applications, which are now crucial to
the success of any new line of smartphones.
Thompson said he now expects RIM to ship about 35.5 million
devices in fiscal 2014, up from an earlier estimate of 31.6
million.
"The shipments boost reflects about one more month of BB10
product availability plus a little extra for the positive
sentiment building in the industry from our discussions," he
said.
Analysts were widely expecting the new devices to only go on
sale in March, however RIM recently said it plans to launch the
smartphones on Jan 30, leading many to speculate that the new
devices will hit store shelves around mid-February.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)