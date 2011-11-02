* Stock down 2.75 pct after falling more than 4 pct
* Canalys report says RIM No. 4 in U.S., No. 5 globally
* Says U.S. market share at 9 pct in Q3, vs 24 pct yr-ago
(Adds details on Canalys report)
TORONTO, Nov 2 Research In Motion RIM.TO
shares fell to a seven-year low in Toronto on Wednesday as the
market digested further evidence of the smartphone maker's
declining share of the lucrative U.S. market.
RIM's slice of the lucrative U.S. smartphone market fell to
9 percent in the third quarter, down from 24 percent a year
earlier, research firm Canalys said in a report this week.
Globally, the report placed RIM in fifth place among
competitors, with 10 percent market share, compared with 15
percent a year earlier. It was the latest in a string of data
points tracing RIM's dwindling global market share.
"There's no disputing that RIM are in a really difficult
place at the moment," said Pete Cunningham, an analyst at
Canalys.
RIM shares were down 3.2 percent at C$19.03 at midday on
Wednesday, after falling more than 4 percent earlier in the day
to as low as C$18.77. That was their lowest point since March
24, 2004, when the shares dropped as low as C$18.55.
RIM's stock has been battered over the past year as the
company struggles to adapt its devices to a new operating
platform known as QNX, which is still months away from being
available on its smartphones.
"RIM has a couple of difficult quarters ahead of it,"
Cunningham said. "But if it can get to QNX and execute on that
and deliver a handset maybe towards Q1, certainly the beginning
of Q2, it gives itself an opportunity of being able to compete
again."
On the Nasdaq, the stock RIMM.O fell 2.7 percent to
$18.77, a six-year low.
The Canalys report, released on Oct. 31, said that
Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC (2498.TW) had taken the top spot
in the U.S. market in the third quarter, with a 24 percent
share. Samsung (005930.KS) and Apple (AAPL.O) were a close
second and third respectively.
"RIM's market share has fallen below 10 percent for the
first time, and the current outlook for it in the U.S. is
certainly bleak," said Tim Shepherd, senior analyst at
Canalys.
The report said RIM was in better shape in other parts of
the world, largely driven by the continued popularity of BBM,
the BlackBerry messenger service.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; Editing by Frank McGurty and Peter
Galloway)