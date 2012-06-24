New Zealand's Spark partners with Netflix
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.
LONDON, June 24 BlackBerry maker Research in Motion is considering splitting its business in two, separating its struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging network, The Sunday Times reported.
RIM, which last month said it had hired JP Morgan and RBC Capital to look at its strategic options, could break off its handset division into a separate listed company or sell it, the British newspaper reported without citing sources.
Potential buyers would include Amazon and Facebook , it reported, adding that RIM's messaging network could also be sold, or opened up to rivals such as Apple and Google to generate income.
An alternative option would be to keep the company together but sell a stake to a larger technology firm such as Microsoft , the newspaper said.
* Partnership gives Spark broadband customers a subscription to Netflix's standard plan for one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.