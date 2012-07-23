BRIEF-Apple Hospitality Reit acquires Courtyard by Marriott Fort
* Apple Hospitality Reit acquires courtyard by Marriott fort worth historic stockyards
July 23 Investor Prem Watsa reported an almost 10 percent stake in Research in Motion Ltd as of July 4, according to a regulatory filing.
Watsa, the CEO of Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, had earlier reported a 5.12 percent passive holding in Research in Motion as of Jan. 26.
The 9.9 percent stake in the BlackBerry maker, representing 51.9 million shares, is valued at about C$356.2 million, as of Friday's closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Watsa, a value investor whose approach and acumen is sometimes compared to Warren Buffett's, joined RIM's board in January as part of a front-office shuffle in which Thorsten Heins replaced longtime co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis.
As of May 22, Mike Lazaridis was the biggest investor in RIM with a 5.66 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Once the dominant player in the smartphone sector, RIM's Blackberry has withered from competition from Apple's iPhone and Google's Android system, prompting Lazaridis and Balsillie, the men who had engineered RIM's rise, to step down in favor of Heins.
Shares of RIM closed at C$6.87 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Chief Executive Elie Horn said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that he believes clients should lose their down payments if they cancel a residential purchase.
Feb 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report and the possibility of simpler bank regulations drove up financial stocks.