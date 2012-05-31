* Canada finance minister says unaware of bid for RIM
* Minister says RIM shouldn't expect federal help
OTTAWA May 31 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Thursday he did not know of any request to the
federal government to review a possible foreign takeover bid of
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd .
Ottawa would have to clear any foreign bid for RIM under its
Investment Canada Act, deciding whether it would be of net
benefit to Canada.
The company, which has hired bankers for a strategic review
and to look for partnerships, warned on Tuesday it would likely
report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating loss. It also said
it plans to slash its workforce.
"I'm not going to speculate about it ... As far as I know,
we haven't been asked to review any proposal for RIM under the
Investment Canada Act," Flaherty told reporters in New
Brunswick.
He also said RIM would have to reorganize without any help
from the Canadian government.
"It's an important company for Canada. It has been a leading
company for Canada in terms of research, development and
innovation but it does need to reorganize itself. And that is
something that we expect the leaders in that company to do on
their own," he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)