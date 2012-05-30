BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
OTTAWA May 30 Canada's government on Tuesday wished Research in Motion Ltd well with its restructuring efforts but declined to comment on speculation about a possible takeover of the troubled BlackBerry maker.
"I wish RIM every success and hope to see them grow and maintain their world leading position. However, I will not comment on speculation," Industry Minister Christian Paradis said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. Paradis would have to approve any takeover bid from a foreign company.
Speaking separately to reporters about RIM, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said: "They're an important Canadian company and I hope they succeed in their restructuring." (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.