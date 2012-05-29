TORONTO May 29 Research In Motion Ltd on Tuesday said it expects to post an operating loss in the current quarter and has engaged bankers from JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada to assist in reviewing its business.

"These advisors have been tasked to help us with the strategic review we referenced on our year-end financial results conference call and to evaluate the relative merits and feasibility of various financial strategies," CEO Thorsten Heins said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Janet Guttsman)