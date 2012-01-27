Jan 27 Reclusive investor V. Prem Watsa, known as "the Warren Buffett of the North," raised his stake in Research In Motion Ltd to 5.12 percent.

Watsa -- who was appointed to the struggling BlackBerry maker's board this week -- had a 2.25 percent stake in RIM on joining, making him the fourth-largest shareholder in the company.

India-born Watsa heads Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and has a reputation as a turnaround artist. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)