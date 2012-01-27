BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
Jan 27 Reclusive investor V. Prem Watsa, known as "the Warren Buffett of the North," raised his stake in Research In Motion Ltd to 5.12 percent.
Watsa -- who was appointed to the struggling BlackBerry maker's board this week -- had a 2.25 percent stake in RIM on joining, making him the fourth-largest shareholder in the company.
India-born Watsa heads Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and has a reputation as a turnaround artist. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).
* About 98.86% of ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at today's meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: