TEL AVIV Oct 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
has agreed to acquire Representaciones e
Investigaciones Médicas SA (Rimsa), a leading drugmaker in
Mexico, for $2.3 billion.
Through this acquisition, Israel-based Teva will
become a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, the second
largest market in Latin America and one of the top five emerging
markets globally.
Teva said on Thursday it expects the deal will yield
substantial synergies and offer a platform for growth in the
region.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)