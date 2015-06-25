By James Regan
| SYDNEY, June 25
SYDNEY, June 25 Workers at the $10 billion Roy
Hill iron ore mining project owned by Australian billionaire
Gina Rinehart face a drop in salaries as a way of preserving
jobs as the sector reels from low commodity prices.
Iron ore prices have slumped as much as 70 percent since
construction of the mine began four years ago in partnership
with South Korean steelmaker POSCO, Japan's Marubeni
Corp and Taiwan's China Steel Corp.
"We felt it was more important for our people to retain
their jobs rather than pursue workforce reductions as a
cost-saving strategy in response to market conditions," Barry
Fitzgerald, chief executive of Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd, said
in an email to Reuters.
Analysts blame the downturn on a massive rise in production
due to overestimates of China's appetite for imported ore by
sector titans Vale of Brazil and Australians Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton .
Amid the supply glut, Roy Hill is set to release a further
55 million tonnes of ore into the market, starting in September.
The salary cuts will range from 5 to 10 percent, according
to the statement.
Executives and senior management will take the biggest cuts,
but there would be no salary reductions for employees on lower
pay scales, who account for about half the workforce.
Fitzgerald said the pay cuts would enable the company to
retain "family-friendly" work rosters preferred by staff flying
in and out of the mine site, where work was 85 percent complete.
Other Australian miners already in production, including
Atlas Iron, BC Iron and Arrium, have
cut jobs to reduce costs in response to the downturn.
Fortescue Metals Group - three times the size of
Roy Hill - refinanced $2.3 billion of $9 billion in gross debt
in April after agreeing to pay a higher yield amid investor
concern about the state of the iron ore market.
A fall in stockpiles at China's ports has fuelled a recovery
in iron ore prices from a low of $46.70 a tonne in April to
around $62 a tonne. .IO62-CNI=SI.
However, Goldman Sachs expects prices to slip again below
$50 a tonne because of the continuing oversupply.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)