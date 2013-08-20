By Olivia Oran
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 Cloud-based phone systems
company RingCentral is close to filing for an initial public
offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The San Mateo, California-based company is working with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Bank of America Corp on an IPO which could launch in the
fall, the sources said on Tuesday.
RingCentral could not be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.
Launched in 2003, RingCentral helps small businesses manage
their mobile, fax and email communications. It has more than
300,000 customers.
The company also has a partnership with AT&T Inc.
On Monday, RingCentral announced that former Marvell
Technology Group Ltd chief financial officer Clyde
Hosein would be joining as executive vice president and chief
financial officer.
Investors include Sequoia Capital, Cisco Systems Inc
, Scale Ventures, Khosla Ventures and DAG Ventures.