Sept 27 Shares of RingCentral Inc, a cloud-based business communications services provider, rose as much as 28 percent in their market debut on Friday.

The company priced its offering of 7.5 million shares at $13 each, the higher end of its proposed price range, raising $97.5 million.

San Mateo, California-based RingCentral, which has more than 300,000 customers, helps small businesses manage their mobile, fax and email communications.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)