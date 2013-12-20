FRANKFURT Dec 20 The central European joint
venture of Switzerland's Ringier and Germany's Axel Springer
has sold its Czech media operations to businessmen
Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac.
The value of the Czech business, whose main asset is tabloid
Blesk, is 170 million euros ($232.36 million), Ringier Axel
Springer said in a statement on Friday.
A source told Reuters on Thursday the company was in
negotiations to sell the business.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)