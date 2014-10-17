Oct 17 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S

* Ringkjøbing Landbobank and an employee were completely acquitted of the charge of participation in price manipulation

* Says case concerned one stock exchange transaction totalling 30,000 Danish crowns in a very illiquid property bond made in late 2011