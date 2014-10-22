Oct 22 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S

* Charge of participation in price manipulation in 2011 appealed to the High Court

* Says all judges agreed on acquittal that was without any dissenting opinion

* Says bank and employee were also acquitted in breaching duty to notify danish financial supervisory authority about a suspicious trade

* Says bank has received information that Public Prosecutor for Special Financial and International Criminality (SØIK) appeals both counts to High Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)