Jan 28 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Expectations for core earnings of 450 million - 525 million Danish crowns in 2015 ($68.50 million - $79.92 million)

* Proposes new buy-back programme for up to 145 million crowns

* Total impairment charges in 2015 are expected to be at a lower level than in 2014