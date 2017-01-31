(Adds comments from CEO)

Jan 31 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)

* FY core earnings increased to 617 million crowns, an increase of 5 percent

* Expectations for core earnings of 515 million - 615 million crowns in 2017, plus result for portfolio

* FY proposed dividend raised from 30 crowns to 36 crows per share

* New buy-back programme for up to 170 million crowns is also proposed, increasing total pay-out ratio to 62 percent

* "We are very satisfied with this set of results, especially with the high degree of customer satisfaction, which is attracting new customers," chief executive John Bull Fisker told Reuters in a telephone interview

* "It is the customer intake that is driving our results higher," Fisker said

* "2016 was a mixed year for the livestock farmers. They were pressured in the first half due to low prices on milk and pork, but it has improved in the second half, and the outlook for 2017 is fine," Fisker said

* "Livestock farmers are only a small portion of our business, but most of our provisions for impairment losses are in that area," Fisker said Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9560 Danish crowns) (Teis Jensen and Gdynia Newsroom)