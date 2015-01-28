Jan 28 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :
* FY 2014 impairment charges for loans 87 million Danish
crowns ($13.28 million) versus 120 million crowns last year
* FY net interest income 635 million crowns versus 615
million crowns last year
* FY pre-tax profit 587.0 million crowns versus 471.9
million crowns last year
* FY tier 1 capital ratio 17.5 pct versus 19.2 pct last year
* The bank's board of directors will recommend to the
general meeting that an ordinary dividend of 26 crowns per
share, equivalent to 124 million crowns, be paid for the 2014
financial year
($1 = 6.5489 Danish crowns)
