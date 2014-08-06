Aug 6 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S : * Ringkjøbing Landbobank - interim report 2014 - great increase in customer

numbers, growth and upward adjustment of expectations * H1 core earnings DKK 277 million versus DKK 231 million * H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 18.1% versus 18.8% * H1 net income from interest DKK 322.8 million versus DKK 313.9 million * Says 2014 core earnings are adjusted upward from previously announced DKK

410-460 million to DKK 460-510 million.