BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
May 18 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 23
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZspoAJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks