May 18 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 23

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

