May 21 State-owned Indian steelmaker Rashtriya
Ispat Nigam Ltd has filed a draft prospectus for an initial
public offer, involving a 10 percent stake sale by the
government.
The company, which is more than doubling its steelmaking
capacity to 6.3 million tonnes a year, did not disclose the
timeline for the IPO or the amount in the draft offer document
filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
The price range will be decided by the government at least
two days before the offer opens, said the document posted on the
regulator's website.
The offering is part of India's plans to raise 300 billion
rupees ($5.5 billion) through asset sales in state-run companies
in the current fiscal year that ends next March.
UBS and Deutsche Bank are the lead
managers for the share sale in Rashtriya Ispat, which reported a
profit of 4.96 billion rupees for the nine months to December
2011 on net sales of 90.66 billion rupees.
($1=54.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)