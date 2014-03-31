By Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK, March 31 In 2013, U.S. oil refiners spent at least $1.35 billion on
renewable identification number (RIN) credits, a Reuters review of securities filings shows.
Refiners are required to buy the credits to show compliance with mandates that require them
to blend ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel output. If they fall short of blending their
fair share, they must buy RINs on the open market to make up the deficit.
The table below lists RIN compliance costs disclosed in annual Securities and Exchange
Commission filings by publicly traded refiners. The data is representative, but not inclusive
of, the entire U.S. refining sector, as several large refiners are privately held and therefore
are not required to disclose their financial details.
For example, the largest refiner on the East Coast, the 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia
Energy Solutions (PES), is owned by the Carlyle Group, a Washington D.C.-based private
equity firm that is not required to disclose the company's financial details. However, last
October, PES Chief Executive Officer Philip Rinaldi said the company's RIN costs could be as
much as $250 million in 2013.
Inclusive of such costs, the refiners' RIN costs for 2013 could easily top the $1.35 billion
disclosed in the table below.
The 17 independent refiners listed below, of which only nine provided specific RIN costs,
represent about half of the country's total refining capacity, based on Energy Information
Administration data.
Company Refining Ticker 2013 RIN 2012 RIN Notes
Capacity (bpd) cost ($m) cost ($m)
ALON USA ENERGY, INC. 231,500 ALJ.N 14.9 Has exemption for
Krotz Springs
refinery
UNITED REFINING 65,000 RAPPLU. NA Made investments in
COMPANY UL loading facilities to
lower RIN costs
CALUMET SPECIALTY 140,621 CLMT.O 29.6 3.8
PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
CHEVRON CORP. 943,271 CVX.N NA May pay a civil
penalty of $100,000
or more for
purchasing fraudulent
RINs
CHS INC. 145,600 CHSCP.O NA
CVR Refining L.P. 185,000* CVRR.N 180.5 21 Applied for exemption
for Wynnewood
refinery
DELEK US HOLDINGS, 143,000 DK.N NA
INC.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 185,000 DAL.N 64
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP. 470,350 HFC.N NA Disclosed purchase of
215 million RINs for
2013
LYONDELLBASELL 258,616 LYB.N 124
INDUSTRIES N.V.
MARATHON PETROLEUM 1,248,000 MPC.N 264 105 Made investments in
CORP. blending facilities
to lower RIN costs
NORTHERN TIER ENERGY 81,500 NTI.N NA
L.P.
PBF ENERGY INC. 502,200 PBF.N 126.4 43.7
PHILLIPS 66 1,594,000 PSX.N NA Faces possible
exposure of $150
million to fraudulent
RINs
TESORO CORP. 673,800 TSO.N NA Used carryover RINs
to help meet
obligation
VALERO ENERGY CORP. 1,863,300 VLO.N 517 250
WESTERN REFINING INC. 143,600 WNR.N 30.5 4
Total 8,874,358 1,351 427.5
* Refining capacity based on company data
(Reporting by Cezary Podkul; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Lisa Shumaker)