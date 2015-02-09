UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
TORONTO Feb 6 Canadian gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc said on Monday it has agreed to acquire smaller rival Rio Alto Mining Ltd in a cash and share deal, in a bid to expand its presence in Latin America and create a larger precious metals miner.
Tahoe said its offer values Rio Alto at C$4 a share, a 22.1 percent premium to Rio Alto's closing price of C$3.28 a share on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million