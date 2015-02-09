TORONTO Feb 6 Canadian gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc said on Monday it has agreed to acquire smaller rival Rio Alto Mining Ltd in a cash and share deal, in a bid to expand its presence in Latin America and create a larger precious metals miner.

Tahoe said its offer values Rio Alto at C$4 a share, a 22.1 percent premium to Rio Alto's closing price of C$3.28 a share on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)