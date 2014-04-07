LIMA, April 7 Canadian miner Rio Alto Mining Ltd
said on Monday that gold production from its
La Arena mine in northern Peru rose 47 percent in the first
quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
Rio Alto Mining said in a statement that while output in the
first quarter was higher than forecast, it still expects to
produce between 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold this year from
La Arena after producing 214,742 ounces in 2013.
The company produced 53,463 ounces of gold in the first
three months of 2014 compared to the 36,355 ounces in the first
quarter of 2013.
Peru is the world's sixth biggest gold exporter.
